Ward went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Ward has surged at the plate over the last week, going 12-for-23 (.522) with five multi-hit efforts in his last six games. The surge has lifted his batting average to .284, its highest point since July 26. He's added an .842 OPS, 23 home runs, 64 RBI, 72 runs scored and five stolen bases through 132 contests.