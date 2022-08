Ward went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Ward has quietly rebounded to consistency to begin August after ending July cold, going 9-for-35 (.257) through nine contests this month. He's hit safely in seven straight games. The outfielder is up to a .274/.365/.465 slash line with 15 homers, 41 RBI, 51 runs scored and three stolen bases through 367 plate appearances.