Ward went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Ward is on fire at the plate, and he continued the trend with three hits Thursday, including a solo homer in the third inning to put Los Angeles up 3-0. The long ball was Ward's 23rd on the season and sixth this month, during which he is batting .364 (32-for-88) with two stolen bases and a strong 10:16 K:BB. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games on his way to a strong finish to a breakout campaign.