Ward went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Astros.

Ward has hit safely in four straight games, going 8-for-17 (.471) with five RBI in that span. While it was a solid game for the outfielder, the Angels struggled overall. He's been getting back on track after snapping a 2-for-26 skid during the latter half of May. For the season, Ward's at a .241/.311/.360 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and a stolen base through 55 contests. He appears to have regained the starting job in left field over Mickey Moniak, though Ward will need to show at least some steadiness at the plate to fend off further challenges for his playing time.