Ward went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Ward broke a three-game hitting slump by leading off with a double to right field. He would come around to score on a Shohei Ohtani home run and then later reached again on a base hit in the seventh. The 29-year-old got off to a racing start to the year, tallying 10 hits over his first five games, but is hitting just .156/.283/.178 in 12 games since. Ward has still primarily hit leadoff despite the ongoing slump and Tuesday's outing could be a sign of better things to come.