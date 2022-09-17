Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mariners.

Ward has produced four multi-hit efforts in his last nine games, going 13-for-32 (.406) in that span. He hit a two-run single in the first inning to give the Angels the lead early Friday, snapping a four-game stretch without an RBI. The outfielder is up to a .269/.356/.443 slash line with 18 home runs, 53 RBI, 62 runs scored and three stolen bases, and his double Friday gave him a career-high 16 through 117 contests.