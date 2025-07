Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 6-4 win against Texas.

Ward broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning with a 408-foot solo shot to center field. The long ball was his fourth since the All-Star break and his 25th overall this season, tied for ninth-most in the majors and also tied for the career-best mark he established last season. Ward has also already surpassed his career-high mark in RBI with 78 on the campaign.