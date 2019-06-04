Angels' Will Wilson: Lands with Halos at No. 15 overall
The Angels have selected Wilson with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
If Wilson projected to be a plus defender at shortstop, he would have been one of the first few players to come off the board this year. A 6-foot, 184-pound shortstop with a long track record of offensive excellence, Wilson could be a plus hitter with plus power. He hit .346/.435/.682 with 16 home runs and a 41:32 K:BB in 53 games as a junior at North Carolina State. Unfortunately, the rest of his tools (run, field, arm) leave much to be desired. For fantasy purposes, however, all we care about is him earning an everyday job somewhere, and he should fit just fine at second base in pro ball. He won't be much of a contributor in stolen bases, but could be a top-10 fantasy second baseman on the strength of his bat alone if he maxes out.
