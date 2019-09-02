Astros' Abraham Toro: Smashes vital home run
Toro went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 2-0 victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was a late addition to the Astros lineup, and good thing he was. Not only did he account for the only runs of the game, his homer in the ninth allowed Justin Verlander to complete his no-hitter in the bottom of the frame. Maybe the key homer will get him going, but through eight games, Toro is batting .207 with two homers, four RBI and six runs in 29 at-bats this year.
