Toro started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against the Marlins.

Toro slotted in for the injured Alex Bregman (hamstring) in the spring opener for both teams. Bregman has been dealing with a sore hamstring and limited to hitting during workouts. The injury is not considered serious, and his absence from the lineup Sunday was expected. Toro appears to be the top fill-in at the hot corner, but he's been working to develop defensively at first base and left field during camp.