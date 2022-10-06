Vazquez went 1-for-1 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Vazquez entered the game in the sixth inning and crushed a solo home run in the seventh to extend the Astros' lead to 3-0. It was a nice finish to the regular season for Vazquez, who came into the game hitting just .161 since the start of September. It was also his first home run since July 22.
