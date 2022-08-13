Vazquez will sit Saturday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Vazquez doesn't appear to have claimed the starting catcher job just yet after moving to Houston at the deadline, as he's now been on the bench for three of the last four games. Martin Maldonado will make another start behind the plate Saturday.
