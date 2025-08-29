Walker went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

Walker delivered his first multi-homer game of the season, and he continues to provide healthy production since the start of July. Over his last 200 plate appearances, the slugging first baseman is slashing .279/.345/.514 with 11 long balls, nine doubles and 37 RBI. Walker also has at least one hit in six of his last seven outings.