Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Orioles.

Walker had gone 11 games without a homer, batting a paltry .179 (7-for-39) with three doubles and four RBI in that span. He made his impact early, giving Houston a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Walker is up to 17 long balls this season while adding 67 RBI, 54 runs scored, one stolen base, 21 doubles and a .235/.302/.396 slash line over 121 contests. He is likely to finish with his lowest homer total since 2021, though he still has enough time to reach 20 on the year.