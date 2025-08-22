Astros' Christian Walker: Homers early in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Orioles.
Walker had gone 11 games without a homer, batting a paltry .179 (7-for-39) with three doubles and four RBI in that span. He made his impact early, giving Houston a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Walker is up to 17 long balls this season while adding 67 RBI, 54 runs scored, one stolen base, 21 doubles and a .235/.302/.396 slash line over 121 contests. He is likely to finish with his lowest homer total since 2021, though he still has enough time to reach 20 on the year.
More News
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Reaches base four times•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Stays hot with two-run blast•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Slugs 14th home run•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Continues to heat up in July•