Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that an MRI on Walker's left oblique did not show a "strain or anything that we are concerned about," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are still referring to the injury simply as left oblique soreness, and Walker will return to the team Friday and be eased back into activities. It's as good a news update as the Astros and Walker could have hoped to hear regarding a diagnosis, and it would appear he should be able to avoid the injured list, barring any setbacks.