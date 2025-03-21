Walker (oblique) will get at-bats in minor-league games this weekend and continue to play in minor-league contests when the Astros return to Houston. He remains on track to be ready for Opening Day, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Walker had appeared set to return to Grapefruit League action this weekend, but the Astros have elected to have him play in minor-league games instead. This will allow him to get more at-bats to make up for lost time and also gives the Astros the option to backdate an injured list stint, should he suffer a setback. Walker has played only four Grapefruit League contests due to left oblique soreness.