The Astros have selected Hertzler with the 163rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Hertzler is a big-bodied 6-foot-4 righty who moved into the rotation this year for Liberty after scrapping his two-way play. There may be some untapped potential that would lead the Astros to trying him as a starter, but his above-average changeup is currently his best pitch.