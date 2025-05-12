Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Gordon is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Wednesday's game against the Royals in Houston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston recently kicked off a stretch of 17 games in as many days and are planning to at least temporarily maintain a six-man rotation to provide each starter with additional rest between outings. Hayden Wesneski's (elbow) move to the injured list Friday has created an opening in the rotation, and Gordon looks to be the most realistic option to fill the void. Gordon has yet to make his MLB debut, but he seems to have little left to prove at the Triple-A level after ringing up a 2.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB in 42.1 innings over his eight starts with Sugar Land.