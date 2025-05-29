Gordon is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Rays in Houston.

With the Astros recently announcing that both Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco would need season-ending Tommy John surgery, Gordon and Ryan Gusto have moved into big-league rotation. The Astros will eventually get Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), Luis Garcia (elbow) and Cristian Javier (elbow) back from the injured list, but with none of their returns considered imminent, Gordon could have an extended run as a starter. Through his first three starts across two separate stints in the majors, Gordon owns a 5.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over 14.2 innings.