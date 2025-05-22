The Astros recalled Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

The 26-year-old will presumably step into the rotation spot vacated by Ronel Blanco (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. The Astros don't currently have a starter listed for Sunday's home game versus the Mariners, so Gordon likely slot in to make a start that day, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The rookie lefty previously made two starts for the big club this season, giving up six earned runs while turning in a 10:2 K:BB across 9.2 innings.