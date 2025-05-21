Gordon is expected to rejoin the Astros' rotation soon, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Astros have a vacancy in their rotation Sunday against the Mariners which appears likely to be filled by Gordon. He can be recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land only if he replaces an injured player on the active roster, which could point to a likely stint on the IL for Ronel Blanco (elbow). Gordon has permitted six runs with a 10:2 K:BB over 9.2 frames in two starts for the Astros.