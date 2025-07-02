Astros' Colton Gordon: Settles for no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.
The right-hander gave up a first-inning homer to Hunter Goodman and went on to allow a season-high nine hits, but managed to limit the damage enough to help the Astros secure a win Tuesday. Gordon has been steady, if unspectacular, through nine starts this season, posting a 3-1 record with a 4.37 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 45.1 innings.
