Gordon did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

The right-hander gave up a first-inning homer to Hunter Goodman and went on to allow a season-high nine hits, but managed to limit the damage enough to help the Astros secure a win Tuesday. Gordon has been steady, if unspectacular, through nine starts this season, posting a 3-1 record with a 4.37 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 45.1 innings.