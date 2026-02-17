Astros' Colton Gordon: Uphill battle to make team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon is likely to open the season with Triple-A Sugar Land, Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon will start the Astros' Grapefruit League opener Saturday against Washington, though the left-hander is one of seven pitchers competing for Houston's final rotation spot. Gordon appeared in 20 MLB games, including 14 starts, as a swingman last season, posting a 5.34 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 across 86 innings.
