Fisher is expected to serve as the Astros' 26th man for their two-game series against the Angels in Monterrey, Mexico, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fisher's first stint with the Astros this season will be short lived, as the 25-year-old will report back to Triple-A Round Rock after the weekend given his status as the 26th man. Through 20 games with the Express this season, Fisher owns a .296/.380/.568 slash line with six homers and a steal.