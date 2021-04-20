Stubbs was optioned to the alternate training site Tuesday and placed on the taxi squad, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old has been with the big-league club for the past week following the team's COVID-19 outbreak, but he'll lose his roster spot with Martin Maldonado (COVID protocols) returning to the lineup. Stubbs will remain with the team on the taxi squad but is unlikely to rejoin the roster while Maldonado and Jason Castro remain healthy.