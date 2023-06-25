Altuve went 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Altuve had been slumping coming into the contest, going 1-for-15 over his previous five games. The veteran second baseman struck out just twice in that stretch, however, so he was due to see some hits fall in. Altuve's slashing a modest (by his standards) .263/.351/.424 in his 26 games this season, but he's contributed five thefts and is on pace for just his second campaign of double-digit steals over the past five years.