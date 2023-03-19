Altuve left Saturday's quarterfinal game for Team Venezuela against Team USA in the World Baseball Classic with a right hand injury, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Altuve was hit in the hand by Daniel Bard, and the infielder immediately exited and looked to be in significant pain in the dugout. The former MVP is still being evaluated, and Rosenthal reports that the Astros will provide an update on his status shortly. This would obviously be a major loss for both Houston and fantasy players if Altuve were to miss significant time.