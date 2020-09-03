site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with knee discomfort
RotoWire Staff
Altuve left Thursday's game with right knee discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The video looked more like a potential groin injury than a knee injury, but this is a bit more concerning. The team may opt to send him for tests, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.
