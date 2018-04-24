Astros' Jose Altuve: Extends hit streak to seven

Altuve went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to seven games, in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Angels.

Altuve has gone hitless in just three of 24 games to start the season and is second to Oakland's Jed Lowrie with 33 hits. This is very typical of Altuve, who has hit streaks of eight, six and seven games already. We're still waiting on the power and speed aspects of his game -- Altuve hasn't homered yet and has just one stolen base.