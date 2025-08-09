Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Altuve got the Astros on the board with a two-run blast in the first inning, marking his seventh career 20-homer season. The veteran has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, going deep three times with eight RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases during that stretch. For the season, he's slashing .282/.344/.468 with 20 homers, 61 RBI, 63 runs scored and eight steals across 480 plate appearances.