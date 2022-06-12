Altuve went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Marlins.

Altuve came up a triple shy of the cycle Sunday. He doubled and scored in the first inning before adding a three-run blast in the eighth. The second baseman is 11-for-32 (.344) in his last seven games, which includes three multi-hit efforts, two homers and four doubles. For the season, he's posted a .279/.348/.536 slash line, 12 long balls, 23 RBI, 28 runs scored, three stolen bases and 10 doubles through 45 contests as the Astros' regular leadoff hitter.