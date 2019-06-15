Astros' Jose Altuve: Hitless in rehab start

Altuve (hamstring) went 0-for-4 while playing seven innings at second base for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Altuve started a new rehab assignment after his first stint was halted due to fatigue in his leg. He'll take Saturday off before playing back-to-back games Sunday and Monday, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

More News
Our Latest Stories