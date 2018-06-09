Astros' Jose Altuve: Hits two-run homer in win Friday

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Altuve clubbed a two-run shot -- his fifth homer of the year -- off reliever Matt Bush in the seventh inning. Altuve has been on a tear recently, hitting .466 over his last 14 games. All but six hits over this span have been singles, and Friday's home run was his first extra-base hit of June. The power numbers are definitely down from last year, but Altuve is still proving to be one the preeminent hitters in the game.

