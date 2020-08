Altuve went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Altuve doubled Houston's lead with a solo homer off Zac Gallen in the sixth inning. He also doubled and scored in the eighth. The long ball was the third of the year for the 30-year-old, who is averaging a mere .192 on the season with seven RBI and 11 runs scored.