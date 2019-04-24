Astros' Jose Altuve: Launches ninth homer

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

He took Tyler Duffey deep in the eighth inning to cap the scoring for Houston. Altuve has slowed down considerably at the plate, going 6-for-30 (.200) over the last eight games, but two of those hits have left the yard to give the second baseman nine homers on the year.