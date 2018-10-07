Astros' Jose Altuve: Plays through knee injury

Altuve injured his right knee but remained in Saturday's game against the Indians, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve stumbled out of the batter's box on a grounder and beat out an errant throw. He limped noticeably, prompting a visit from manager A.J. Hinch and a trainer, but Altuve said the pain was already subsiding.

