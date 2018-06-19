Astros' Jose Altuve: Rare day off Tuesday

Altuve is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.

Altuve will head to the bench for the first time all season after going 3-for-4 in Monday's series-opening win. The second baseman is hitting .342/.398/.470 with five homers and 11 stolen bases in 74 games this season. Alex Bregman will cover the keystone in Altuve's stead as Yulieski Gurriel shifts to third.