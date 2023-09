Altuve went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Altuve's steal was his first since Aug. 20, and his 14th of the season in 16 tries. He's not been lacking for opportunities on the basepaths lately -- he's hit .377 (20-for-53) with four walks over his last 12 games. The second baseman is at a .315/.398/.531 slash line with 17 home runs, 51 RBI and 75 runs scored through 88 contests.