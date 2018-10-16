Astros' Jose Altuve: Starting at DH in Game 3

Altuve is starting at DH and hitting second in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve will get the night off from fielding as the Astros look to rest his bothersome knee, which he tweaked during the ALDS against the Indians earlier in the month. While it doesn't look like the issue will keep Altuve's bat out of the lineup, it's worth noting that his production during the regular season was hindered by lingering knee problems.