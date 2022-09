Altuve went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base Monday against the Tigers.

Altuve tallied singles in the first and ninth innings and came around to score on each occasion. He was aggressive on the basepaths early in the game, stealing his second base in as many games and 17th of the season. That matches his highest total since the 2018 campaign, and Altuve has a chance to swipe 20 bags for the first time since 2017.