Astros' Josh Reddick: Exits after being hit by pitch
Reddick (hand) exited Monday's game against the Mets after being hit by a pitch, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick stayed in the game to run the bases after taking a pitch off his right hand, but he was removed prior to taking the field for the bottom half of the frame. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated.
