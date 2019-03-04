Astros' Josh Reddick: Exits after being hit by pitch

Reddick (hand) exited Monday's game against the Mets after being hit by a pitch, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick stayed in the game to run the bases after taking a pitch off his right hand, but he was removed prior to taking the field for the bottom half of the frame. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated.

