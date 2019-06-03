Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said Sunday that Rojas is some that is "seriously being considered for a spot if something comes up in the big leagues," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rojas, a 24-year-old infielder who plays second and third base, entered the season with little fanfare in prospect circles. A 26th-round pick in 2017, Rojas has overcome his modest pedigree to put himself on the cusp of the big leagues thanks to his outstanding production in the high minors. Rojas opened the season at Double-A Corpus Christi, earning a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock last week after posting a .967 OPS to go with 13 steals in 44 games. He's found early success in his first taste of Triple-A and could make his debut later in 2019 if another injury hits the Houston infield or the respective rehabs of Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) proceed slower than anticipated.