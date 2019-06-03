Astros' Josh Rojas: Enters conversation for promotion
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said Sunday that Rojas is some that is "seriously being considered for a spot if something comes up in the big leagues," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rojas, a 24-year-old infielder who plays second and third base, entered the season with little fanfare in prospect circles. A 26th-round pick in 2017, Rojas has overcome his modest pedigree to put himself on the cusp of the big leagues thanks to his outstanding production in the high minors. Rojas opened the season at Double-A Corpus Christi, earning a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock last week after posting a .967 OPS to go with 13 steals in 44 games. He's found early success in his first taste of Triple-A and could make his debut later in 2019 if another injury hits the Houston infield or the respective rehabs of Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) proceed slower than anticipated.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...