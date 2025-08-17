Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urias had started in each of Houston's last five games while going 6-for-20 with one home run, one double, three RBI and two runs, but he'll hit the bench while Jose Altuve covers the keystone in the series finale. Altuve has been serving as Houston's primary designated hitter of late, but he'll likely start at second base on a more frequent basis once Yordan Alvarez (hand) is activated from the injured list later this month. Alvarez's return could result in Urias' playing time getting squeezed.