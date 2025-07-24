Trammell went 1-for-3 with two walks Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

The Astros have used Isaac Paredes (hamstring) and Jeremy Pena (ribs) as their primary leadoff hitters this year, but have been forced to explore other options with both sidelined. Cam Smith had hit from the top spot in the prior three games, but he was out of the lineup Wednesday to give Trammell an opportunity. Trammell is getting near every day playing time in the absence of Jake Meyers (calf) and has gone 10-for-35 with two home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored across his last 12 games.