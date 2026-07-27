Astros' Taylor Trammell: Homers Sunday

Trammell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the White Sox.

Making his first start in four games, Trammell tied things up at 3-3 with a 426-foot blast of Erick Fedde in the fourth inning, his fourth homer of the season. Lucas Spence had seen the majority of time in center field after Brice Matthews (knee) landed on the IL last week, though Trammell could be in line for more playing time as the rookie Spence has gone just 2-for-21 in his last six games. Overall, Trammell is slashing .238/.299/.389 with 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases across 138 plate appearances this season.