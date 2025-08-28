Astros' Taylor Trammell: Takes part in full workouts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell (neck/concussion) resumed taking part in full workouts with the Astros earlier in the week, MLB.com reports.
Trammell was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 21, one day after he suffered a cervical muscle strain as well as a concussion following a collision with the outfield wall. His ability to return to full workouts suggests that he's made some progress in his recovery from both injuries, but the Astros haven't offered up a clear timeline for his return.
