Diaz will be on the Opening Day roster in Houston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz excelled in the upper minors last season, slashing .306/.356/.542 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI in 105 games between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land. His primary position is catcher, but the 24-year-old has played some corner outfield and first base, and he might also be an option at DH for the reigning World Series champions.