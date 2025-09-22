Cole went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

Cole was initially expected to sit out Sunday, but Jeremy Pena (oblique) was scratched, forcing the Astros to shuffle some players around. Cole ultimately got the start in right field and got Houston on the board with his third-inning homer, though that was after the Mariners put up seven runs in the second. The rookie outfield had gone 0-for-10 over his previous four games, slipping into a part-time role in the process. He's batting .296 with three homers, eight RBI, four runs scored and no stolen bases over his first nine major-league contests.