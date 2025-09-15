Cole is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

After being called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Cole drew three straight starts in left field during the Astros' weekend series with Atlanta, going 4-for-10 with a home run, two walks, two runs, four RBI and two runs. Despite the strong start to his time in the big leagues, Cole could have difficulty carving out an everyday role while the Astros are nearing a return to full health. The Astros could Isaac Paredes (hamstring) back from the injured list as soon as this weekend, which would only further block Cole's path to regular at-bats.