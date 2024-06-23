Toro (hamstring) will be out at least through the All-Star break, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Toro landed on the injured list Saturday due to a Grade 1 strain in his right hamstring, and the A's have already determined that his absence will extend into the second half of the season. Tyler Nevin figures to see the majority of reps at third base until Toro returns, though Aledmys Diaz and Armando Alvarez may also pick up a few starts.